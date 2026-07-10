Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

CGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Compugen to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Compugen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Compugen alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on CGEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.76. Compugen has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compugen had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. NASDAQ: CGEN is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery company that leverages proprietary computational discovery platforms to identify novel immuno-oncology targets and biomarkers. The company combines large-scale biological datasets with machine learning algorithms to generate and validate new therapeutic and diagnostic candidates. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Compugen also maintains a presence in the United States to support its clinical development and commercial collaborations.

Compugen's predictive discovery engine scans complex biological systems in silico to reveal previously unrecognized pathways and immune checkpoints involved in cancer progression.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Compugen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Compugen wasn't on the list.

While Compugen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here