Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marcus Becker sold 10,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $362,957.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,265.12. This represents a 38.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michiel Brandjes sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,369 shares of company stock worth $3,051,536. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,642 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Constellium by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.55. Constellium has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Constellium had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 5.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellium will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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