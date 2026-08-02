Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.7273.

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Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Copa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Copa

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Copa by 208.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 12.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company's stock.

Copa Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Copa stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.46. Copa has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Copa had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%.The company's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Copa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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