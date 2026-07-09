CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Michael Intrator Sells 200,000 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $16,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,938,612 shares in the company, valued at $242,876,281.80. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CRWV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.70. 24,749,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,326,396. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $2,220,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the company's stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in CoreWeave by 22.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in CoreWeave by 22.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave was named a Visionary in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure, which helps validate its position in the AI cloud market and may support investor confidence. Article Title

CoreWeave was named a in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure, which helps validate its position in the AI cloud market and may support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage highlighted CoreWeave’s AI-demand tailwind, noting more than 3.5 GW of contracted power and a record backlog that could support future growth. Article Title

Analyst and media coverage highlighted CoreWeave’s AI-demand tailwind, noting more than and a record backlog that could support future growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports also said CoreWeave secured additional power for its Helios data center and has signed more than $40 billion in new commitments, implying a very large revenue backlog and continued buildout momentum. Article Title

Reports also said CoreWeave secured additional power for its Helios data center and has signed more than in new commitments, implying a very large revenue backlog and continued buildout momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said CoreWeave is one of the stronger players in the neocloud space, which adds a small credibility boost but is not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Article Title

Jim Cramer said CoreWeave is one of the stronger players in the neocloud space, which adds a small credibility boost but is not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, including a larger sale by Brannin McBee, though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and may not signal a change in business outlook. Article Title

Several insider sales were disclosed, including a larger sale by Brannin McBee, though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and may not signal a change in business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary noted CoreWeave has lagged other AI infrastructure names over the past year, suggesting investors are still questioning whether CRWV can keep up with peers in the fast-growing neocloud trade. Article Title

Market commentary noted CoreWeave has lagged other AI infrastructure names over the past year, suggesting investors are still questioning whether CRWV can keep up with peers in the fast-growing neocloud trade. Negative Sentiment: Articles discussing Meta’s move into cloud infrastructure added to concerns that larger competitors could intensify competition in the AI cloud market and pressure CoreWeave’s growth narrative. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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