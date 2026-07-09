CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Michael Intrator Sells 61,797 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 61,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $5,372,631.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,876,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,110,296.10. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ CRWV traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 24,749,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,326,396. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave was named a Visionary in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure, which helps validate its position in the AI cloud market and may support investor confidence. Article Title

CoreWeave was named a in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure, which helps validate its position in the AI cloud market and may support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage highlighted CoreWeave’s AI-demand tailwind, noting more than 3.5 GW of contracted power and a record backlog that could support future growth. Article Title

Analyst and media coverage highlighted CoreWeave’s AI-demand tailwind, noting more than and a record backlog that could support future growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports also said CoreWeave secured additional power for its Helios data center and has signed more than $40 billion in new commitments, implying a very large revenue backlog and continued buildout momentum. Article Title

Reports also said CoreWeave secured additional power for its Helios data center and has signed more than in new commitments, implying a very large revenue backlog and continued buildout momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said CoreWeave is one of the stronger players in the neocloud space, which adds a small credibility boost but is not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Article Title

Jim Cramer said CoreWeave is one of the stronger players in the neocloud space, which adds a small credibility boost but is not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, including a larger sale by Brannin McBee, though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and may not signal a change in business outlook. Article Title

Several insider sales were disclosed, including a larger sale by Brannin McBee, though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and may not signal a change in business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary noted CoreWeave has lagged other AI infrastructure names over the past year, suggesting investors are still questioning whether CRWV can keep up with peers in the fast-growing neocloud trade. Article Title

Market commentary noted CoreWeave has lagged other AI infrastructure names over the past year, suggesting investors are still questioning whether CRWV can keep up with peers in the fast-growing neocloud trade. Negative Sentiment: Articles discussing Meta’s move into cloud infrastructure added to concerns that larger competitors could intensify competition in the AI cloud market and pressure CoreWeave’s growth narrative. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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