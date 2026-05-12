Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.4% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $188.29 and last traded at $198.2260. 22,906,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 11,900,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.39.

Specifically, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other Corning news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $220 from $190 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling more upside potential as AI-related demand accelerates.

Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $220 from $190 and kept an rating, signaling more upside potential as AI-related demand accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Corning as a beneficiary of massive AI data center growth, and a recent article noted the stock’s strong year-to-date run has been driven by expanded U.S. manufacturing and photonics growth plans. Article Title

Analysts highlighted Corning as a beneficiary of massive AI data center growth, and a recent article noted the stock’s strong year-to-date run has been driven by expanded U.S. manufacturing and photonics growth plans. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also improved after reports tied Corning to a major Nvidia partnership and Bank of America’s “US 1 List,” reinforcing the market’s view that GLW is a key AI infrastructure play. Article Title

Investor sentiment also improved after reports tied Corning to a major Nvidia partnership and Bank of America’s “US 1 List,” reinforcing the market’s view that GLW is a key AI infrastructure play. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside, but it can also increase volatility.

Unusually heavy call option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside, but it can also increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Several Corning executives sold shares this week, including VP John Z. Zhang and SVPs Soumya Seetharam and Michaune D. Tillman, which can create concern that management is locking in gains near recent highs.

Corning Stock Down 4.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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