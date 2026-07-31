Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Up 2.5% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $147.00 and last traded at $138.5440. 14,034,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 13,106,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.22.

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Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven optical growth is supporting the rebound. Second-quarter core sales rose 17% year over year to $4.74 billion, while core EPS increased 30% to $0.78. Optical Communications sales jumped 32% to $2.07 billion, helped by enterprise-network demand tied to artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Multiyear partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA, along with Corning’s $10 billion photonics ambition, are reinforcing the long-term growth narrative. Why Corning Incorporated Stock Is Up Today

Second-quarter core sales rose 17% year over year to $4.74 billion, while core EPS increased 30% to $0.78. Optical Communications sales jumped 32% to $2.07 billion, helped by enterprise-network demand tied to artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Multiyear partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA, along with Corning’s $10 billion photonics ambition, are reinforcing the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management’s near-term outlook remains healthy. Corning guided for third-quarter core sales of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion and core EPS of $0.85 to $0.89. Stronger cash flow, rising earnings estimates and expectations for accelerating growth under the extended Springboard plan are supporting investor confidence. Corning Rides AI Data Center Growth as Optical Demand Accelerates

Corning guided for third-quarter core sales of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion and core EPS of $0.85 to $0.89. Stronger cash flow, rising earnings estimates and expectations for accelerating growth under the extended Springboard plan are supporting investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Solar and photonics expansion remain execution-dependent. Investors are watching whether Corning can convert rapidly rising solar sales into sustainable profitability while also funding U.S. expansion and meeting its ambitious photonics targets. Corning Growth Outlook Hinges on AI Optics and Solar Profitability

Investors are watching whether Corning can convert rapidly rising solar sales into sustainable profitability while also funding U.S. expansion and meeting its ambitious photonics targets. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and market skepticism remain risks. After its AI-led rally, GLW trades at a premium valuation, leaving less room for execution mistakes. Analysts at JPMorgan and Citigroup issued cautious views, while the earlier selloff reflected concerns that third-quarter guidance implied slower growth against difficult comparisons. Is GLW Stock Attractive After Its AI Rally and Earnings Momentum?

After its AI-led rally, GLW trades at a premium valuation, leaving less room for execution mistakes. Analysts at JPMorgan and Citigroup issued cautious views, while the earlier selloff reflected concerns that third-quarter guidance implied slower growth against difficult comparisons. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a sentiment headwind. Company insiders reportedly made 14 open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months, including sales by CEO Wendell Weeks and other senior executives.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corning from $270.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Corning from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company's fifty day moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day moving average is $156.88. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at $169,371,500.38. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,693,247,000 after acquiring an additional 580,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,781,250,000 after purchasing an additional 517,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Corning by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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