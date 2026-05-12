Corning (NYSE:GLW) VP John Zhang Sells 10,000 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) VP John Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Corning Stock Down 4.4%

NYSE:GLW traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,976,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,900,629. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business's 50 day moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $208.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning was highlighted as a potential winner from massive AI data center growth, with demand for optical components expected to support revenue and earnings. 3 Optical Component Giants in Focus on Massive AI Data Center Growth

Corning was highlighted as a potential winner from massive AI data center growth, with demand for optical components expected to support revenue and earnings. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $220 from $190 and kept an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga report on Mizuho price target increase

Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $220 from $190 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage said Corning’s rally is being driven by a stronger long-term outlook tied to AI infrastructure spending, expanded U.S. manufacturing, and photonics growth plans. Corning Surges 137.4% Year to Date: How to Play the Stock

Recent coverage said Corning’s rally is being driven by a stronger long-term outlook tied to AI infrastructure spending, expanded U.S. manufacturing, and photonics growth plans. Neutral Sentiment: The stock also saw unusually heavy call-option activity, which suggests traders are betting on more upside, but this is more a signal of sentiment than a fundamental catalyst.

The stock also saw unusually heavy call-option activity, which suggests traders are betting on more upside, but this is more a signal of sentiment than a fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analysts also noted risks from competition and cyclical end markets, which could pressure results if AI-related demand slows or broader industrial demand weakens.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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