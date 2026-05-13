Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading 1.1% Higher - Time to Buy?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,042.52 and last traded at $1,033.08. Approximately 1,629,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,088,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,021.88.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts: Sign Up

Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reportedly turned bullish on Costco after visiting headquarters, with the analyst highlighting the company’s execution and long-term strengths even while noting the risk of complacency. Article Title

TD Cowen reportedly turned bullish on Costco after visiting headquarters, with the analyst highlighting the company’s execution and long-term strengths even while noting the risk of complacency. Positive Sentiment: Costco acquired a 55-acre site in Fort Myers, signaling continued real estate expansion and potential for another major warehouse or mixed-use development opportunity. Article Title

Costco acquired a 55-acre site in Fort Myers, signaling continued real estate expansion and potential for another major warehouse or mixed-use development opportunity. Positive Sentiment: News that Costco may demolish and rebuild a gas station in California suggests ongoing reinvestment in store infrastructure to improve customer flow and member experience. Article Title

News that Costco may demolish and rebuild a gas station in California suggests ongoing reinvestment in store infrastructure to improve customer flow and member experience. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to strong April sales, accelerating e-commerce, and Costco’s inclusion among retailers expected to beat earnings estimates, reinforcing the company’s resilient demand trends. Article Title

Several articles pointed to strong April sales, accelerating e-commerce, and Costco’s inclusion among retailers expected to beat earnings estimates, reinforcing the company’s resilient demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing Costco with Walmart framed COST as a high-quality but expensive defensive retailer, which may support the stock but also limits near-term upside if valuation concerns dominate. Article Title

Commentary comparing Costco with Walmart framed COST as a high-quality but expensive defensive retailer, which may support the stock but also limits near-term upside if valuation concerns dominate. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage questioned whether Costco is still a buy or whether investors should sell at current levels, reflecting concern that the stock’s valuation already prices in much of the good news. Article Title

Other coverage questioned whether Costco is still a buy or whether investors should sell at current levels, reflecting concern that the stock’s valuation already prices in much of the good news. Neutral Sentiment: GEN Korean BBQ’s Costco purchase order is positive for that vendor, but it mainly shows Costco’s retail platform continues to attract third-party brands rather than directly changing COST’s fundamentals. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $998.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $952.99. The firm has a market cap of $458.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,620,717 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $37,615,889,000 after buying an additional 165,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,388,519 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,919,573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,523,423 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,212,433,000 after acquiring an additional 107,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 99,278.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,726,899 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $672,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 838.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,125,405 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $5,282,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Costco Wholesale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Costco Wholesale wasn't on the list.

While Costco Wholesale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here