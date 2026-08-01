Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CRH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

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CRH News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CRH this week:

Positive Sentiment: CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year and ahead of the $10.68 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share also exceeded expectations of $2.02, while net income increased 13% to $1.5 billion. Growth was supported by pricing, underlying demand, acquisitions and infrastructure activity. CRH Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year and ahead of the $10.68 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share also exceeded expectations of $2.02, while net income increased 13% to $1.5 billion. Growth was supported by pricing, underlying demand, acquisitions and infrastructure activity. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion and continues to advance its planned Arcosa transaction, which carries a targeted $175 million in synergies. The outlook reflects continued pricing momentum and demand for infrastructure-related products. CRH EBITDA Outlook and Arcosa Deal

Management outlined a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion and continues to advance its planned Arcosa transaction, which carries a targeted $175 million in synergies. The outlook reflects continued pricing momentum and demand for infrastructure-related products. Positive Sentiment: CRH declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable September 16 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout implies a yield of about 1.6%, adding to shareholder returns.

CRH declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable September 16 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout implies a yield of about 1.6%, adding to shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target from $140 to $130 but maintained a “buy” rating, still implying substantial upside based on the reported reference price. The target reduction may reflect a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a change in the firm’s overall stance. Truist Price Target Update

Truist lowered its price target from $140 to $130 but maintained a “buy” rating, still implying substantial upside based on the reported reference price. The target reduction may reflect a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a change in the firm’s overall stance. Negative Sentiment: CRH’s 2026 EPS guidance of $5.60 to $6.05 has a midpoint of $5.83, below the approximately $5.95 analyst consensus. Subdued residential construction activity in some markets also remains a headwind, potentially offsetting strength in infrastructure and commercial demand.

CRH Trading Down 1.0%

CRH stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36. CRH has a 12-month low of $93.58 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. CRH had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. CRH's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CRH's payout ratio is 28.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in CRH by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of CRH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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