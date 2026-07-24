CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.6667.

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CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JonesTrading boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTO

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $1,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,926 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,816 shares of the company's stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,721 shares of the company's stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $736.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 2.47%. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. CTO Realty Growth's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.81%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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