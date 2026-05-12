Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Insider Brett Michael Merritt Sells 701 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total value of $482,813.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,755. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $704.49. 931,572 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $590.90 and a 200-day moving average of $547.40. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.90 and a twelve month high of $718.08. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.Cummins's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 28.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Cummins from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cummins from $693.00 to $794.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $677.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Key Headlines Impacting Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cummins continues to benefit from its recent earnings beat, with quarterly EPS of $6.15 topping estimates and revenue coming in slightly above expectations, reinforcing confidence in the company’s operating momentum.

Cummins continues to benefit from its recent earnings beat, with quarterly EPS of $6.15 topping estimates and revenue coming in slightly above expectations, reinforcing confidence in the company’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have turned more bullish on CMI, including upgrades and higher price targets from firms such as Barclays and Citigroup, which can help support the stock as investors reassess valuation.

Several analysts have turned more bullish on CMI, including upgrades and higher price targets from firms such as Barclays and Citigroup, which can help support the stock as investors reassess valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Cummins as a strong momentum stock and pointed to broader growth drivers, including exposure to power technology and related industrial demand. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Cummins as a strong momentum stock and pointed to broader growth drivers, including exposure to power technology and related industrial demand. Neutral Sentiment: Separate articles compared Cummins’ year-to-date performance with other auto, tires and truck stocks; this is more of a relative-performance check than a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Separate articles compared Cummins’ year-to-date performance with other auto, tires and truck stocks; this is more of a relative-performance check than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives including VP Nathan Stoner, EVP Bonnie Fetch and VP Marvin Boakye may temper enthusiasm somewhat, since insider sales can sometimes signal limited near-term upside or simply portfolio diversification.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,746,775 shares of the company's stock worth $9,058,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,509,852 shares of the company's stock worth $3,322,954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,466 shares of the company's stock worth $1,822,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,741,004,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10,317.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,929,000 after buying an additional 2,434,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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