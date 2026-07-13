CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $106.32 and last traded at $105.8150, with a volume of 879190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.15.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Argus increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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