Cytokinetics (CYTK) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to announce earnings of ($1.63) per share and revenue of $17.5880 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.67). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $78.39 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $1,287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,019. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sung Lee sold 1,112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $97,622.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,171.59. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,536 shares of company stock worth $9,309,234. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 676.1% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,647,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $90,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,422 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $236,328,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,775.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 483,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,732,000 after buying an additional 457,874 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,216,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Barclays boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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