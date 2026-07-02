Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Andrew Callos Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $1,287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,024,019. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Andrew Callos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,111,200.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Andrew Callos sold 15,857 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,030,705.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $948,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Andrew Callos sold 7,449 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $491,782.98.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CYTK traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.49. 2,022,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,849. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.67). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cytokinetics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CYTK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

Further Reading

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