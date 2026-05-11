DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Price

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. DA Davidson's price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of El Pollo Loco from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.88.

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El Pollo Loco Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 133,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $409.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.09. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 5.87%.The business had revenue of $126.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,143 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,391 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 451,575 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,519 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company's stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco NASDAQ: LOCO is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in Mexican-style fire-grilled chicken and complementary menu offerings. The company's signature product is its marinated, flame-grilled chicken, which is prepared in an open-flame rotisserie and served in a variety of formats including tacos, burritos, bowls and salads. In addition to its core chicken offerings, El Pollo Loco menu items feature fresh-made salsas, guacamole, sides such as charro beans and fresh tortillas, as well as a selection of beverages and desserts.

Founded in 1975 in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, by Juan Francisco Ochoa, the concept expanded into the United States in 1980 with its first U.S.

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