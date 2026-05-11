Daiwa Securities Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Daiwa Securities Group from $90.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Daiwa Securities Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.61.

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eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $107.33 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $67.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,199,686.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,970,113.12. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,952 shares of company stock worth $8,251,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 128.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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