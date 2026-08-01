Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DMRA. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $6,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Remedium Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company's stock.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of DMRA stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.46. Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). Analysts forecast that Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Galecto Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing small‐molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company's research focuses on inhibiting galectin‐3, an extracellular carbohydrate‐binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase‐like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin‐3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin‐3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

Further Reading

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