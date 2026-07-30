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Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Darden Restaurants logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Darden Restaurants holds a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from 27 analysts, with 17 buy ratings and 10 holds. The average 12-month price target is $228.88, above the reported opening price of $212.10.
  • Darden’s latest quarterly results slightly exceeded expectations, with EPS of $3.66 versus the $3.63 consensus, while revenue rose 13.7% year over year to $3.72 billion.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.62 per share, representing an annualized payout of $6.48 and a 3.1% yield.
  • Interested in Darden Restaurants? Here are five stocks we like better.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.8750.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 2.5%

DRI opened at $212.10 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $203.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.15. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Darden Restaurants's dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 9,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total value of $2,047,665.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $858,864.65. The trade was a 70.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 926.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company's stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden's restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand's positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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