Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $10,000,040.96 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 622,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,869,577.28. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Datadog Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,751. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $203.58. The firm's 50 day moving average is $127.92 and its 200-day moving average is $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.17, a P/E/G ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s Q1 results were well ahead of expectations, with revenue up 32% year over year and earnings beating estimates; management also issued upbeat forward guidance, reinforcing the view that AI adoption and product expansion are driving growth. Yahoo Finance

Datadog’s Q1 results were well ahead of expectations, with revenue up 32% year over year and earnings beating estimates; management also issued upbeat forward guidance, reinforcing the view that AI adoption and product expansion are driving growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including CICC Research, which raised its price target on DDOG to $204 from $150, and other firms that reiterated or boosted bullish ratings and targets. MarketScreener

Several analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including CICC Research, which raised its price target on DDOG to $204 from $150, and other firms that reiterated or boosted bullish ratings and targets. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Datadog’s results suggests enterprise software demand remains healthy and that fears of an “AI/SaaS apocalypse” may have been overdone, which is helping sentiment around the stock. Seeking Alpha

Commentary around Datadog’s results suggests enterprise software demand remains healthy and that fears of an “AI/SaaS apocalypse” may have been overdone, which is helping sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: A Barron’s-style debate in the broader market is questioning whether the AI rally has become too broad, but Datadog is being viewed by some investors as a core AI beneficiary rather than just an AI-adjacent name. 247WallSt

A Barron’s-style debate in the broader market is questioning whether the AI rally has become too broad, but Datadog is being viewed by some investors as a core AI beneficiary rather than just an AI-adjacent name. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog is attracting heavy investor attention and screen-time, which can support trading volume, but this is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Zacks

Datadog is attracting heavy investor attention and screen-time, which can support trading volume, but this is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by Director Julie Richardson and CRO Sean Michael Walters may weigh on sentiment, even though both sales were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and appear routine. SEC filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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