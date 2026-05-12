Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Yanbing Li Sells 19,834 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) insider Yanbing Li sold 19,834 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $3,914,239.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 285,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,300,600.05. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.94. 4,656,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,933,751. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $203.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 526.17, a P/E/G ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.19.

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Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s Q1 results were well ahead of expectations, with revenue up 32% year over year and earnings beating estimates; management also issued upbeat forward guidance, reinforcing the view that AI adoption and product expansion are driving growth. Yahoo Finance

Datadog’s Q1 results were well ahead of expectations, with revenue up 32% year over year and earnings beating estimates; management also issued upbeat forward guidance, reinforcing the view that AI adoption and product expansion are driving growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including CICC Research, which raised its price target on DDOG to $204 from $150, and other firms that reiterated or boosted bullish ratings and targets. MarketScreener

Several analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including CICC Research, which raised its price target on DDOG to $204 from $150, and other firms that reiterated or boosted bullish ratings and targets. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Datadog’s results suggests enterprise software demand remains healthy and that fears of an “AI/SaaS apocalypse” may have been overdone, which is helping sentiment around the stock. Seeking Alpha

Commentary around Datadog’s results suggests enterprise software demand remains healthy and that fears of an “AI/SaaS apocalypse” may have been overdone, which is helping sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: A Barron’s-style debate in the broader market is questioning whether the AI rally has become too broad, but Datadog is being viewed by some investors as a core AI beneficiary rather than just an AI-adjacent name. 247WallSt

A Barron’s-style debate in the broader market is questioning whether the AI rally has become too broad, but Datadog is being viewed by some investors as a core AI beneficiary rather than just an AI-adjacent name. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog is attracting heavy investor attention and screen-time, which can support trading volume, but this is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Zacks

Datadog is attracting heavy investor attention and screen-time, which can support trading volume, but this is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by Director Julie Richardson and CRO Sean Michael Walters may weigh on sentiment, even though both sales were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and appear routine. SEC filing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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