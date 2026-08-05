David Silverman Sells 120,000 Shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) EVP David Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total transaction of $20,908,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,689.28. This represents a 88.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Amphenol Price Performance

APH traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.49. 6,138,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620,792. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.71 and a twelve month high of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,705,440,000 after purchasing an additional 888,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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