DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research firms recently commented on DBVT. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded DBV Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $26.18.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,506.53% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

Further Reading

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