De Faria Mariano Gomide Sells 4,808 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $19,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,057,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,354.14. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

De Faria Mariano Gomide also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $19,424.32.

On Friday, June 26th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Monday, June 1st, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 27th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 20th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $20,001.28.

On Monday, April 13th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $19,376.24.

Get VTEX alerts: Sign Up

VTEX Trading Down 3.0%

VTEX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 101,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,580. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $681.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.65 million. VTEX had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VTEX by 18.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VTEX by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,792 shares of the company's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VTEX shares. Brean Capital upgraded shares of VTEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised VTEX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VTEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VTEX wasn't on the list.

While VTEX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here