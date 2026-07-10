Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.0769.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $504,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,326.36. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $843,863.80. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,718. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek US by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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