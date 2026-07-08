Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $15,181,850.64 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 36,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.52, for a total value of $15,181,850.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,158.52. This trade represents a 71.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL traded up $14.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,727,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721,232. The stock has a market cap of $279.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $340.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.59. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Argus lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after buying an additional 265,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,362,624,000 after buying an additional 1,011,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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