Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $25,946,506.08 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 63,204 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.52, for a total value of $25,946,506.08. Following the sale, the director owned 30,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,384,156.84. This trade represents a 67.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spv-2 L.P. Sl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $13,809,681.84.

On Thursday, June 11th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 54,093 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total value of $20,568,863.25.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 62,084 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $23,621,099.48.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 40,686 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $16,070,563.14.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 25,436 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total value of $9,927,925.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 5,025 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total value of $2,033,517.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 131,040 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total transaction of $52,170,955.20.

On Friday, June 5th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 84,583 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $34,086,949.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 72,728 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total transaction of $30,140,665.04.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,742 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total value of $35,552,666.10.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL traded up $14.69 on Wednesday, reaching $431.97. 9,727,975 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,721,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.59. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $279.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after buying an additional 265,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,362,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here