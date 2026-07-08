Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. Sells 72,766 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 72,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.52, for a total transaction of $29,871,898.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,443.68. This represents a 75.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $15,938,155.44.

On Thursday, June 11th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 62,403 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total value of $23,728,740.75.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 71,640 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $27,256,870.80.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 46,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $18,543,200.54.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 26,964 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total transaction of $10,524,318.84.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 5,327 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total transaction of $2,155,730.36.

On Monday, June 8th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 138,885 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total transaction of $55,294,285.05.

On Friday, June 5th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 89,648 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.01, for a total transaction of $36,129,040.48.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 90,304 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total transaction of $38,338,563.20.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 78,425 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total value of $32,501,672.75.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of DELL traded up $14.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,727,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721,232. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $340.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.59.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $5,620,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dell Technologies by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 775,652 shares of the technology company's stock worth $98,578,000 after purchasing an additional 631,315 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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