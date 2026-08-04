Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $473.38 and last traded at $475.1770, with a volume of 3825299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $429.02.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $494.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 9.1%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $407.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,362,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here