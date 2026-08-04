Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 9.1% - Still a Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $476.90 and last traded at $467.9630. Approximately 7,477,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,428,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.02.

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Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI server demand and backlog support the outlook. Dell’s record backlog, partnerships with leading chipmakers, and strong technical trends are being cited as evidence of continued growth in AI infrastructure. The company’s latest reported quarter also showed substantial earnings and revenue beats, reinforcing the bullish narrative. Dell: Record Backlogs & Surging AI Server Demand

Dell’s record backlog, partnerships with leading chipmakers, and strong technical trends are being cited as evidence of continued growth in AI infrastructure. The company’s latest reported quarter also showed substantial earnings and revenue beats, reinforcing the bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: D&H Distributing is adding Dell’s complete storage portfolio. The expanded offering should improve access to Dell storage products through a major distribution channel and may broaden the company’s reach among enterprise and small-business customers. D&H Distributing Expands Dell Offering With Addition of Complete Dell Storage Portfolio

The expanded offering should improve access to Dell storage products through a major distribution channel and may broaden the company’s reach among enterprise and small-business customers. Positive Sentiment: AI ecosystem ties are adding to investor enthusiasm. Nvidia and Michael Dell participated in a funding round for Volta Infra, an AI cloud startup valued at $2.4 billion. While Michael Dell’s participation is personal rather than a stated Dell Technologies investment, the deal highlights connections between Dell’s leadership, Nvidia, and the expanding AI-computing market. Nvidia, Dell Back AI Cloud Startup Volta at $2.4 Billion Value

Nvidia and Michael Dell participated in a funding round for Volta Infra, an AI cloud startup valued at $2.4 billion. While Michael Dell’s participation is personal rather than a stated Dell Technologies investment, the deal highlights connections between Dell’s leadership, Nvidia, and the expanding AI-computing market. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and momentum coverage remains favorable. Dell is being highlighted as a momentum stock trading near technical buy points, with analysts raising profit estimates amid the AI server demand surge. Dell Leaps Amid AI Server Demand Surge

Dell is being highlighted as a momentum stock trading near technical buy points, with analysts raising profit estimates amid the AI server demand surge. Neutral Sentiment: Sector-wide trading is amplifying the move. Dell and other AI server stocks rallied broadly, but reports noted no clear company-specific catalyst. That raises the possibility that the gains are driven partly by risk appetite and could be vulnerable to a reversal if momentum fades. AI Server Stocks Surge

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 9.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.76. The stock has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $31,160,919.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,836,184.60. This represents a 50.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,938,071.94. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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