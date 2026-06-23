Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 2.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $448.00 to $477.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $434.99 and last traded at $427.89. 6,442,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,774,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.71.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

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Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $15,938,155.44. Following the sale, the director owned 69,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,184,537.92. This represents a 36.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $8,100,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,309,588.72. The trade was a 28.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,873,252 shares of company stock worth $1,391,926,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a market cap of $277.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.73 and a 200-day moving average of $191.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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