Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 3.5% - Here's Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $449.45 and last traded at $431.97. 9,651,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,720,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.28.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 142,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,390,150. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock worth $1,403,598,971. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 775,652 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $98,578,000 after buying an additional 631,315 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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