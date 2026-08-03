Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 5.9% Higher - Still a Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $432.36 and last traded at $429.23. 4,610,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,433,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.37.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $494.67.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.58. The stock has a market cap of $278.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $26,982,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 89,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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