Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 20.71% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.35.

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Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of DAL opened at $95.27 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.Delta Air Lines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,074,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,364.09. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,142 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 911,136 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 362,329 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,563.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 466,797 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 438,735 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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