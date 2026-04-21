Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 21915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Deluxe from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLX

Deluxe Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company's 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Deluxe's dividend payout ratio is 63.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Deluxe by 3,597.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company's core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

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