DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

DMAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3,710.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DMAC stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $341.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.97. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: DMAC is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for acute and chronic central nervous system conditions. The company's lead product candidate, DM199, is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1 designed to promote neuroprotection and tissue repair through modulation of the kallikrein‐kinin system. DiaMedica's research and development efforts are centered on translating the regenerative potential of DM199 into effective treatments for disorders with high unmet medical need.

DM199 is being evaluated in acute ischemic stroke, where preclinical studies have demonstrated potential benefits in blood flow restoration, inflammation reduction and neuronal survival.

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