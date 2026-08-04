Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Director Sells $6,613,600.53 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.41, for a total value of $6,613,600.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 818,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,338,466.77. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Charles Alvin Meloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Charles Alvin Meloy sold 83,334 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $15,593,458.08.

On Thursday, May 7th, Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.20, for a total value of $1,486,544.40.

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Diamondback Energy Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $6.88 on Tuesday, reaching $191.87. 4,095,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50 day moving average is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average is $184.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.30 and a 1-year high of $214.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company's revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 511.63%.

More Diamondback Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Diamondback reported adjusted earnings of $6.48 per share, above the $6.08 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 51.2% year over year to $5.56 billion versus expectations of $4.89 billion. Diamondback Energy Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Diamondback reported adjusted earnings of $6.48 per share, above the $6.08 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 51.2% year over year to $5.56 billion versus expectations of $4.89 billion. Positive Sentiment: Higher production outlook: Diamondback raised its 2026 output forecast after quarterly production exceeded 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day for the first time. The company reportedly expects to achieve the increase without raising capital expenditures, supporting operating leverage and free cash flow. Diamondback Raises 2026 Output Forecast

Diamondback raised its 2026 output forecast after quarterly production exceeded 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day for the first time. The company reportedly expects to achieve the increase without raising capital expenditures, supporting operating leverage and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating and a $212 price target, citing the earnings beat, higher production guidance and lower costs. Siebert Williams Shank also kept a Buy rating with a $198.75 target, while William Blair highlighted stronger production and free cash flow.

Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating and a $212 price target, citing the earnings beat, higher production guidance and lower costs. Siebert Williams Shank also kept a Buy rating with a $198.75 target, while William Blair highlighted stronger production and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns continued: Diamondback declared a $1.10 quarterly dividend, equivalent to an annualized yield of approximately 2.2% at the reported trading level.

Diamondback declared a $1.10 quarterly dividend, equivalent to an annualized yield of approximately 2.2% at the reported trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Commodity prices are a key swing factor: Coverage attributed the earnings strength partly to higher oil prices following the Iran conflict. Sustained prices would benefit Diamondback, but a reduction in geopolitical risk or a recovery in global supply could pressure future results.

Coverage attributed the earnings strength partly to higher oil prices following the Iran conflict. Sustained prices would benefit Diamondback, but a reduction in geopolitical risk or a recovery in global supply could pressure future results. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and earnings quality may limit upside: Despite the strong quarter, the stock’s reported price-to-earnings ratio was above 220, while net margin was only 1.87%. Investors may therefore be locking in gains or demanding more evidence that elevated profitability and oil prices can persist.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $221.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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