Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded by Argus to "Buy" Rating

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $212.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Argus' price target indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.97.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $194.26 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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