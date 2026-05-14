Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.91 EPS

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $16.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.13 by $5.91, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard's had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.39 earnings per share.

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Dillard's Trading Up 0.2%

DDS stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $533.75. 249,183 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.17. Dillard's has a 1-year low of $386.85 and a 1-year high of $741.97.

Dillard's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

More Dillard's News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dillard's this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard's

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard's during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dillard's during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Dillard's by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dillard's by 790.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Dillard's during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dillard's in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dillard's from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dillard's from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard's has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $521.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dillard's

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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