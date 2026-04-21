Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.55 and last traded at $98.6950, with a volume of 22620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.66.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Weiss Ratings raised Diodes from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Diodes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diodes

Diodes Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.46%.Diodes's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Diodes news, insider Jin Zhao sold 525 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $31,074.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,316.20. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $57,807.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 74,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,847.20. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 116,205 shares of company stock worth $7,837,213 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Diodes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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