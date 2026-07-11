Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to "Hold" Rating

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DEC. Weiss Ratings cut Diversified Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diversified Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diversified Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Diversified Energy alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DEC opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Diversified Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 50,406 shares of the company's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Diversified Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,918 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 760,428 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC NYSE: DEC is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diversified Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diversified Energy wasn't on the list.

While Diversified Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here