Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6202 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 69,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,925. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 52.49% and a return on equity of 28.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $287,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 58,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,668,568.92. This trade represents a 20.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,470 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,684 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

