Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.6667.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. Freedom Capital raised Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Douglas Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record second-quarter results: Net sales rose 10% year over year to a record $214.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $44.6 million. Adjusted diluted EPS reached a record $1.22, exceeding the $1.08 consensus estimate, and the company returned approximately $10 million to shareholders. Douglas Dynamics Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net sales rose 10% year over year to a record $214.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $44.6 million. Adjusted diluted EPS reached a record $1.22, exceeding the $1.08 consensus estimate, and the company returned approximately $10 million to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook remains above consensus: Douglas Dynamics reiterated fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.40, compared with the $2.83 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of $765 million-$805 million also brackets a midpoint above the $769.5 million consensus estimate. Douglas Dynamics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Douglas Dynamics reiterated fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.40, compared with the $2.83 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of $765 million-$805 million also brackets a midpoint above the $769.5 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Cash-flow appeal: Commentary characterizes PLOW as potentially undervalued because of its steady cash generation, which may support shareholder returns and provide downside support. Douglas Dynamics Stock May Be Undervalued On Steady Cash Flow

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 6.8%

PLOW traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. 37,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.45 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics's payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 538,669 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 349,929 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 290,144 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $8,717,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,297 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company's stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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