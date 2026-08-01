D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.1667.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Weiss Ratings upgraded D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research set a $184.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

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D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:DHI opened at $143.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.38. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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