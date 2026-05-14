Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) CEO John Cox Sells 3,311 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) CEO John Cox sold 3,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $60,789.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,808,512.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 913,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,526. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DYN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dyne Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital raised its Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Dyne Therapeutics, suggesting slightly better expected performance in the near term. Dyne Therapeutics analyst estimate updates

Lifesci Capital raised its Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Dyne Therapeutics, suggesting slightly better expected performance in the near term. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also lifted its Q2, Q3 and FY2026 EPS estimates and maintained a Buy rating with a $50 price target, reinforcing a bullish longer-term outlook. Dyne Therapeutics analyst estimate updates

HC Wainwright also lifted its Q2, Q3 and FY2026 EPS estimates and maintained a rating with a price target, reinforcing a bullish longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Dyne Therapeutics said management will participate in upcoming investor conferences, which keeps the company visible to the market but does not by itself change fundamentals. Dyne Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dyne Therapeutics said management will participate in upcoming investor conferences, which keeps the company visible to the market but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Not all longer-dated estimates improved: HC Wainwright cut its FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 EPS forecasts, which may temper enthusiasm around the company’s longer-term profitability outlook. Dyne Therapeutics analyst estimate updates

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540,089 shares of the company's stock worth $343,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727,667 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $93,926,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,378,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,478,944 shares of the company's stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 572.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,013,377 shares of the company's stock worth $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,570 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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