Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore set a $33.00 price objective on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.42.

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Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.33). Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 480,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $10,944,669.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 875,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,962,034.48. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $156,800 and have sold 1,665,542 shares worth $36,321,576. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,085,000 after buying an additional 14,727,667 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,926,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,378,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,478,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 572.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,013,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,570 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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