EagleRock Land, LLC (NYSE:EROK) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

EagleRock Land, LLC (NYSE:EROK - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.8333.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on EagleRock Land in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on EagleRock Land in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on EagleRock Land in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on EagleRock Land in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EagleRock Land to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EagleRock Land

Insider Buying and Selling at EagleRock Land

In other EagleRock Land news, Director Jeff Slaughter Lott purchased 250,000 shares of EagleRock Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Kumar purchased 5,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $99,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 518,918 shares of company stock worth $9,599,983 in the last ninety days.

EagleRock Land Stock Down 0.3%

EROK opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.53. EagleRock Land has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

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