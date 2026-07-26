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Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
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Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.1125.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of DEA opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The business's 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,169 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $102,372,000 after buying an additional 167,092 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $8,409,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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