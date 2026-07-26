Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.1125.

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DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

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Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of DEA opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The business's 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,169 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $102,372,000 after buying an additional 167,092 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $8,409,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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