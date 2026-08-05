Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Insider Adam Wadecki Sells 525 Shares of Stock

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) insider Adam Wadecki sold 525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.54, for a total value of $231,283.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $464,329.16. This trade represents a 33.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Eaton alerts: Sign Up

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $447.44. 2,177,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,127. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $311.92 and a 1-year high of $453.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $173.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.07. Eaton had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Eaton's revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.460-3.560 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore upgraded shares of Eaton from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $502.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 70.1% in the second quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Eaton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eaton wasn't on the list.

While Eaton currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here