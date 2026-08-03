Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $438.76 and last traded at $438.4160, with a volume of 3621802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.20.

The industrial products company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 12.75%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.460-3.560 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS.

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Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Eaton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record results and raised outlook: Eaton reported record second-quarter sales of approximately $8.5 billion, up 21% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $3.15 exceeded expectations and segment margins surpassed the high end of guidance. Management raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.40–$13.60 and organic-growth guidance to 11%–13%. Eaton rises after record Q2 results and higher full-year outlook

Eaton reported record second-quarter sales of approximately $8.5 billion, up 21% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $3.15 exceeded expectations and segment margins surpassed the high end of guidance. Management raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.40–$13.60 and organic-growth guidance to 11%–13%. Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand is accelerating: Electrical-sector data-center orders increased about 85% from the prior-year quarter. RBC said Eaton’s sizable data-center construction backlog positions it to benefit from continued AI infrastructure and power-management spending. Eaton Well-Positioned for Growth Surge Based on Data Center Construction Backlog, RBC Says

Electrical-sector data-center orders increased about 85% from the prior-year quarter. RBC said Eaton’s sizable data-center construction backlog positions it to benefit from continued AI infrastructure and power-management spending. Positive Sentiment: Broad order growth supports visibility: Electrical Americas orders rose 41% and Electrical Global orders increased 33%, while improved output in Electrical Americas helped Eaton make progress on its production ramp. Execution remains the key issue as the company works to convert demand into revenue and profit. ETN Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Ramp Progress and Raised Outlook

Electrical Americas orders rose 41% and Electrical Global orders increased 33%, while improved output in Electrical Americas helped Eaton make progress on its production ramp. Execution remains the key issue as the company works to convert demand into revenue and profit. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised expectations: BMO Capital Markets increased its price target to $487 from $477 and maintained an “Outperform” rating. Other analysts also lifted forecasts following the earnings beat, reinforcing the positive reaction to Eaton’s demand outlook. Eaton Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Strong Q2 Earnings

BMO Capital Markets increased its price target to $487 from $477 and maintained an “Outperform” rating. Other analysts also lifted forecasts following the earnings beat, reinforcing the positive reaction to Eaton’s demand outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Eaton trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 44, leaving the stock sensitive to any disappointment in growth, margins or data-center execution.

Eaton trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 44, leaving the stock sensitive to any disappointment in growth, margins or data-center execution. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity included three sales and no purchases over the past six months. The transactions are a secondary signal and do not offset the stronger earnings and outlook-related catalysts.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $477.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore raised Eaton from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $502.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Eaton

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $64,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $421,960. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total transaction of $200,494.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,765.50. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,989,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Eaton by 112.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 336,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,199,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its holdings in Eaton by 24,986.3% in the first quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 154,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,182,000 after purchasing an additional 153,666 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 310,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $99,012,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,793 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,252 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $404.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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